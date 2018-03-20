loading Loading please wait....
TOYOTA CELICA 1.8 VVTi 3dr

£395
car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: TOYOTA Model: CELICA Trim: 1.8 VVTi 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 104000 Engine Size: 1794 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Alloy Wheels, Air-Conditioning, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Electric door mirrors, Remote central locking Selling As Spares Or Repairs Due To Smokie Engine. Although The Car Starts And Runs i Would Highly Recommended It Been Taken Away on Tow Truck Next MOT due 20/03/2018, Red, Park Lane Cars - Established for over 30 years so buy with us with confidence., 395 p/x to clear

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330667
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > Celica
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1794
  • Engine Model
    1794
Park Lane Cars
ST87AA, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

