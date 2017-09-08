loading Loading please wait....
» » »

TOYOTA CELICA 1.8 VVT-I COUPE 3 DOOR

Compare this car
£1,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: TOYOTA Model: CELICA Trim: 1.8 VVT-I COUPE 3 DOOR Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 89810 Engine Size: 1794 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Full Leather, Electric Sunroof, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, 16'' Alloys, TOYOTA CELICA 1.8 VVTI COUPE 3 DOOE, SILVER, 89,810 MILES, FULL LEATHER, E/SUN ROOF, CD PLAYER, E/WINDOWS, C/LOCKS, ABS, MULTI AIR BAGS, E/MIRRORS, R/W/WIPE, 16'' ALLOY WHEELS, £230 A YEAR ROAD TAX

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315343
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > Celica
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    89810 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1794
  • Engine Model
    1794
Email Dealer >>

Lottbridge Motoring Centre Ltd
BN236PJ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed