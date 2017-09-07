TOYOTA CELICA 1.8 VVT-i 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: TOYOTA Model: CELICA Trim: 1.8 VVT-i 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 92000 Engine Size: 1794 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, PART EXCHANGE TO CLEAR//MOT//AIRCON//ALLOYS//VIEWING A MUST, Air-Conditioning, Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD), Alarm. 4 seats, WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, ALL MAJOR CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED. VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WESTBROOKCARSALES.CO.UK FOR MORE STOCK, OUR ADDRESS IS GLOBAL BUSINESS PARK, SAVILLE ROAD, PETERBOROUGH, PE3 7PD CONTACT US ON 07506387151, 895
Parkhill Enterprise Ltd T/as Westbrook Car Sales
PE37PR, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
In the land of the Japanese performance car, it can be difficult to stan...
While Toyota had been building light 4x4s since 1951, it wasn’t until 19...