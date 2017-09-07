loading Loading please wait....
TOYOTA CELICA 1.8 VVT-i 3dr

£895
Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: TOYOTA Model: CELICA Trim: 1.8 VVT-i 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 92000 Engine Size: 1794 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, PART EXCHANGE TO CLEAR//MOT//AIRCON//ALLOYS//VIEWING A MUST, Air-Conditioning, Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD), Alarm. 4 seats, WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, ALL MAJOR CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED. VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WESTBROOKCARSALES.CO.UK FOR MORE STOCK, OUR ADDRESS IS GLOBAL BUSINESS PARK, SAVILLE ROAD, PETERBOROUGH, PE3 7PD CONTACT US ON 07506387151, 895

  • Ad ID
    312143
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Toyota > Celica
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1794
  • Engine Model
    1794
Parkhill Enterprise Ltd T/as Westbrook Car Sales
PE37PR, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

