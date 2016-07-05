TOYOTA CELICA 1.8 VVT-i 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: TOYOTA Model: CELICA Trim: 1.8 VVT-i 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 42125 Engine Size: 1794 Ext Color: Blue
Driver/pass Seat Mounted Side Airbags, Driver Airbag, Electrically Heated + Operated Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Front Fog Lights, Locking Wheel Nuts, Manual Air Conditioning, PAS, Front Passenger Airbag, Driver's Seat Height Adjuster, 16" Alloy Wheels, Heated Rear Window, Transponder Immobiliser, Tachometer, Digital Clock, Front/rear Cupholders, ABS+Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Energy Absorbing Steering Column, Air Recirculation System, Body Colour Door Mirrors, Instrument Panel Light Dimmer, Water Temperature Gauge, Perimetric Anti Theft Alarm, Remote Fuel Cap Release, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Bumpers, Driver's Seat With Lumbar Adjustment, Passenger Seat Back Pocket, Electronic Front Seatbelt Pretensioners, Auto Cancel Rear Fog Lamp, Anti Submarining Seat Design, Steering Column Lock, Driver/passenger Seat Recline/slide Adjust, Large Capacity Glovebox, Microwave Interior Protection, Seat Integrated Front Seatbelt Anchorage/support, De-coupling Brake Pedal Mechanism, Deformable/retracting Steering Column, Pipe Side Impact Beams In All Side Doors, Front/rear Energy Absorbing Crumple Zones, Digital Odometer/trip Meter, Engine Management Warning, Fog Lamp Indicator Lights, Tilt Adjustable Steering Column, Remote Courtesy Light Operation With Delay, Luggage Load Hooks, Rear Parcel Shelf, Fully Trimmed Boot With Light, Sony Radio Cassette CD Player, Centre Console Storage Box, Leather Steering Wheel/gearshift Knob, Intermittent/continual Sweep Rear Washwipe, Variable Intermittent Front Wash/wipe, Rear ALR Seatbelts (x2), Driver's Footrest, 3 Point ELR Seatbelts Front And Rear, Illuminated Ashtray/cigar Lighter, Cloth Door Inserts, Lockable Glovebox, Remote Control Central/double Locking, Rear Coat Hooks, Automatic Headlamp Levelling, 50:50 Split Back Rear Seat, High Mounted Rear Brake Light, Storage Pockets - Front Doors, Driver's Side Sunvisor/concealed Vanity Mirror, Roof Aerial, Passenger Sunvisor With Concealed Vanity Mirror, Front Seatbelt Pretensioners With Force Limiters, Drivers One Touch Up/down With Anti-trap, Fuel Level Display With Low Warning Light, Energy Absorbant Side Door Structure, 2 Speed Intermittent Front Wiper With Mist Function, Front Bumper Reinforcement, Fuel Cap Location Indicator, Centre Tunnel Storage With CD Capacity, Front Head Restraints,Blue, ONE OWNER, 1 owner, Service history, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Electric Windows (Front), Electric door mirrors, Radio, CD Multic
Crossroads Motors
TN254BB, Kent
United Kingdom