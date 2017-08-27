TOYOTA CELICA 1.8 VVT-I 2001

car description

*6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED* 3 Doors, 6 Speed Manual, Coupe, 1.8 Litre Petrol, Only 112,000 Miles From New, Metallic Haze Silver, 12 MONTHS MOT, Black And Grey Cloth Upholstery, FULL TOYOTA SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW (With Every Invoice For Work Carried Out), Just Serviced, ONLY 1 PRIVATE LADY OWNER FROM NEW, AIR CONDITIONING, Front Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, AM/FM Radio, Upgraded Sony CD/Cassette Player, Front Head Restraints, 16" Alloy Wheels, Locking Wheel Nuts, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Remote Central Locking, 2 REMOTE KEYS, Immobiliser, Alarm, ABS, PAS, Drivers Airbag, Trip Computer, Heated Rear Window, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Front Fog Lights, All Old MOT Certificates From New, Fantastic Condition Throughout, Great Value For Money, Complete Toyota Bookpack, HPI CLEAR With Certificate. ALL PART EXCHANGES CONSIDERED. Extended Warranty Available, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 7 Days A Week. If You Have Any Questions Or Would Like To Arrange A Viewing, Please Message Or Call Karl. Registration Number: SL51NZK. GBP 1,390