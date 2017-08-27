car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Tornado Typhoon 1960 very rare, fully restored Original Tornado Typhoon from 1960. Very rare car, only 300 made. Real fifties sportscars model. Original Ford Technics 1172cc sidevalve flathead engine. Weight of the car is only 600 kg. The emergence of the Tornado Cars Limited Company (1958) en de developments in producing the Tornado are typical for a carbuilder in the fifties. This Tornado is very well restored. Very nice and special car, one of a kind. A beautiful piece of history to own. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.