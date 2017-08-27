loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Tornado Typhoon 1960

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Tornado Typhoon 1960 very rare, fully restored Original Tornado Typhoon from 1960. Very rare car, only 300 made. Real fifties sportscars model. Original Ford Technics 1172cc sidevalve flathead engine. Weight of the car is only 600 kg. The emergence of the Tornado Cars Limited Company (1958) en de developments in producing the Tornado are typical for a carbuilder in the fifties. This Tornado is very well restored. Very nice and special car, one of a kind. A beautiful piece of history to own. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive tornado typhoon 1960 restored

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308231
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Tornado > Typhoon
  • Year
    1960
Email Dealer >>

Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed