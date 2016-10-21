TESLA MODEL S P85D Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: TESLA Model: MODEL S Trim: P85D Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8078 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
17'' touchscreen,Acoustic seat-belt warning,Cruise control,Lane departure warning system,Parking sensor,Reversing camera,Roll over sensor,Satellite navigation system,Speed sensitive power steering,Touch screen centre multi info display,AM/FM DVD MP3 radio,Body colour bumpers,Electric windows with one touch open,Flush fitting exterior door handles,LED daytime running lights,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear window defroster,Side marker bumper illumination,Solar reflect windshield,12V power outlet,3 spoke multifunction steering wheel,60/40 split fold rear seat back,8 way electric adjust front seats,Auto dual-zone climate control system,Driver/passenger sunvisors and vanity mirrors,Front centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Front head restraints,Glove compartment,Heated steering wheel,Isofix child seat preparation,LED map reading lights,Parcel shelf,Pollen filter,Supercharger access,Tilt/telescopic steering column,Security pack - Model S,3 point front seatbelts with pre-tensioners,3 point seatbelts on all seats,ABS + traction control,Collision mitigation braking system,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Driver/front passenger side airbags,EBD + Brake Assist,Electronic stability control,Rear door child safety locks,Side curtain airbags,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Anti theft alarm,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Extended 'yachting floor' centre console trim,Tesla Model S P85d
Wilsons Group
Epsom, KT171DH, Surrey
United Kingdom
Oct 21, 2016