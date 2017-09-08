TESLA MODEL S 85kWh Dual Motor Performance 5dr [Nav] Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: TESLA Model: MODEL S Trim: 85kWh Dual Motor Performance 5dr [Nav] Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26498 Engine Size: 0 Ext Color: Midnight Silver Metallic
Balance of Tesla warranty,Full Tesla service history,Autopilot convenience,Premium interior and lighting pack - Model S,Ultra high fidelity sound pack - Model S,Subzero weather pack - Model S,Leather - Tan + next gen front sport seats,Satellite navigation system,21'' Turbine grey alloy wheels,Smart air suspension,Carbon fibre spoiler,Carbon fibre trim,Alcantara headlining in black,Heated steering wheel,Reversing camera,Cruise control,Auto dual-zone climate control system,Lane departure warning system,Keyless entry,AM/FM DVD MP3 radio,ABS + traction control,Security pack - Model S,Sytner Select vehicle
Sytner Select Leicester
Leicester, LE40AH, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Tesla may be better known for its Model S and more recently Model X rang...