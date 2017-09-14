TESLA MODEL S 85D Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: TESLA Model: MODEL S Trim: 85D Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29656 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED
Black Next Generation Seats, Piano Black Decor, White Alcantara Headliner, Autopilot Hardware 1 with Convenience Features, Premium Interior and Lighting, Smart Air Suspension, Ultra High Fidelity Sound, Subzero Weather Package, Security Package, Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Front parking sensor,Heated front seat,Navigation system,Park assist camera,Reverse parking aid,Steering wheel mounted controls,Telephone,Trip computer,TESLA MODEL S 85D
Wilsons Group
Epsom, KT171DH, Surrey
United Kingdom
