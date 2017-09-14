loading Loading please wait....
» » »

TESLA MODEL S 85D Auto

Compare this car
£54,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: TESLA Model: MODEL S Trim: 85D Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29656 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Black Next Generation Seats, Piano Black Decor, White Alcantara Headliner, Autopilot Hardware 1 with Convenience Features, Premium Interior and Lighting, Smart Air Suspension, Ultra High Fidelity Sound, Subzero Weather Package, Security Package, Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Front parking sensor,Heated front seat,Navigation system,Park assist camera,Reverse parking aid,Steering wheel mounted controls,Telephone,Trip computer,TESLA MODEL S 85D

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Tesla > Model S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Electric
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29656 mi
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

Wilsons Group
Epsom, KT171DH, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed