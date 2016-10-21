car description

2014 Tesla Model S P85D VIN: 5YJSA1H25EFP63805 Multi-Coat Red with Tan Leather First launched in 2012, the Tesla Model S would become the best selling plug in electric car only three years later. Company co-founder Elon Musk has forever changed both the cars we drive and the automotive industry offering a wide range of features and options making conventional cars appear out of date even while on the showroom floor. While many skeptics have dismissed Tesla as a “fad car”, with over 150,000 units sold, three models added to the line up, and viral videos displaying phenomenal performance prowess, the Tesla Model S has secured its place in history delivering a highly refined automobile offering luxury and performance features at very high standards. This particular 2014 example (manufactured December 2014) has covered only 20,000 miles and is the highly desirable Model S P85D (Performance model, D-for Dual Motor) rated at 619 hp, the maximum power ranges from 504-691 under computer control with torque of up to 687lb/ft. The extraordinary power and instantaneous torque is engaged via a dual motor driveline with a touch-pad tap to “insane” mode. Never has a more appropriate mode been as