Talbot BI 105 Airline Saloon

- Stalled restoration with much work completed in the 1980s - Engine overhaul by Arthur Archer c.30 years ago, rechroming done etc. - Believed to include most parts to finish Unveiled at the October 1935 London Motor Show, the BI 105 was arguably the last 105 variant to remain true to designer Georges Roesch's engineering principles. Notably rigid and low-slung, the newcomer's chassis was reinforced by the use of a massive tubular cruciform brace and additional perforated channel sections to the inner face of its main side members. Equipped with all-round semi-elliptic leaf-spring suspension, Luvax adjustable dampers and large-diameter drum brakes, the BI 105 was powered by a free-revving 3-litre straight-six engine allied to Wilson pre-selector transmission. A rival to models from Alvis, Bentley and Lagonda, just 97 BI 105s are thought to have been made. This fascinating project has been in the current ownership for the past eight years following its acquisition from Birmingham coachbuilder Jack Castle. The vendor has now reluctantly decided that family commitments will prevent him from lavishing the time and attention required to restore the car. We are informed that much work wa