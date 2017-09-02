loading Loading please wait....
Talbot Lago T15 Baby

POA
car description

This very rare car was was clearly very expensive when it was new and if you look closely at the quality of design and construction as well as the trim and detailing you can see that nobody was going round the Talbot Lago works complaining that things should not be included because they were too expensive! It is powered by Lago's 120 bhp 2.7 litre four cylinder twin cam hemispherical combustion chamber engine which is mated to a Wilson preselector gearbox so it has got plenty of power and it has decent handling and brakes to match so it's ideally suited for comfortable long distance cruising. It has a comprehensive set of Jaeger instrumentation and some very period-looking controls all set in painted metal dashboard as you might expect from a French car of this period plus a sprung steering wheel which is a work of art in its own right! By the way I have a copy of an Automobile Magazine road test of this actual car which has more pictures as well as a brief history of its development - I can e-mail this to you if you are interested in learning more. This is a rare opportunity to buy into the Talbot Lago marque which should not be missed! '

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309746
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Talbot-Lago > T150c
  • Year
    1950
Tandridge, NULL, Surrey
United Kingdom

