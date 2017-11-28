TALBOT LAGO T 14 LS

car description

ONE OF 54 EXAMPLES MADE Brand Talbot Lago Type T 14 LS (Lago Sport) Color Metaliose Gris Interior Brown Year first registration 1956 Price Price Upon Request 1956 TALBOT-LAGO T14LS One of only 54 examples made Benefitting from a thorough restoration Superb color combination Extremely elegant body In the mid-1930s, Major Anthony E. Lago, head engineer of the Sunbeam-Talbot-Darracq’s French branch, purchased the French branch of the bankrupt company from the Rootes Group. Thus was born the Talbot-Lago marque. Major Lago was joined by engine designer, Walter Becchia, and together they introduced a series of cars that were powered by an all-new six-cylinder design of varying displacements. Though the company had a suitable engine, Lago also realized several other measures were required to turn Talbot around. He wanted to reduce expenses, build lighter, more sporting cars, and use racing for development and publicity. Stretching the company’s limited resources often meant that many of the cars raced were closely related to Talbot-Lago’s production models. The company enjoyed early success in the post-War era. Their vehicles were a perfect combination of elegant and sporty. Unfortunately