Suzuki Swift

£8,495
car description

Variant name:SPORT ,Derivative:SPORT ,Variant: 1.6 16v (136PS) Sport

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,17In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Electronic Stability Programme,Driver Information System,All Round Tinted Glass,Automatic Headlight Elevation,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Driver Air Bag Knee,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Four Speakers,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tachometer,Tyre Repair Kit,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310078
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Suzuki > Swift
  • Derivative
    Sport
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    GF63KKH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    4353 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Wood Close,Aylesford, Maidstone,Quarry Wood Retail Park
ME20 7UB,
United Kingdom

