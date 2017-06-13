Variant name:Hatchback Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 1.6 Sport 5dr Suzuki Swift 1.6 Sport 5dr
Bluetooth hands free telephone connection, Cruise control, Digital clock, Door ajar warning lamp, Fuel consumption screen, Lights on warning, Low fuel level warning light, Outside temperature display, PAS, Remote fuel cap release, Tachometer, Trip computer, 6 speakers, Bluetooth audio streaming, Radio/CD + MP3, Steering wheel audio controls, USB interface, 2 speed wipers+intermittent wipe, Automatic headlamp levelling, Automatic headlights, Body colour door mirrors and handles, Body colour sill covers, Body colour tailgate spoiler, Body coloured bumpers, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric door mirrors, Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Electric rear windows, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper, Tinted glass, 3 cupholders, 3 spoke leather covered steering wheel, Accessory socket, Bench folding rear seat, Centre console storage, Chrome inside door opener, Climate control, Cloth seat trim, Driver's footrest, Driver/passenger sunvisors with ticket holders + vanity mirrors, Front door pockets, Front head restraints, Front map light, Front sport seats, Front/rear assist grips, Glovebox, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix, Luggage area lamp, Multifunction steering wheel, Passenger seat back pocket, Pollen filter, Rear headrests, Stainless steel pedals, Storage area with lid, Tilt/telescopic adjust steering wheel, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, 5 x 3 point seatbelts, ABS+EBD+Brake assist, Curtain airbags, Driver airbag, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + traction control, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger airbag, Passenger seatbelt warning indicator, Rear child proof door locks, Side airbags, Side impact protection beams, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Key in reminder, Keyless ignition, Remote central locking, 17" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit
