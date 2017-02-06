loading Loading please wait....
Suzuki Swift

£6,500
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, iPod Connectivity, USB Point, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Colour Coded Body, 17'' Alloys, Service history A Superb example of the ever popular Suzuki Swift Sport finished in brilliant white with low mileage and service history.

  • Ad ID
    235199
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Suzuki > Swift
  • Derivative
    Sport
  • Mileage
    30230 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1586
134 Upper Wickham Lane
Welling, Kent
United Kingdom

