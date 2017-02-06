Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, iPod Connectivity, USB Point, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Colour Coded Body, 17'' Alloys, Service history A Superb example of the ever popular Suzuki Swift Sport finished in brilliant white with low mileage and service history.
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, iPod Connectivity, USB Point, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Colour Coded Body, 17'' Alloys, Service history
134 Upper Wickham Lane
Welling, Kent
United Kingdom
Japanese Kei-car regulations dictate a very specific set of requirements...