loading Loading please wait....
» » »

SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport [Nav]

Compare this car
£9,695
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SUZUKI Model: SWIFT Trim: 1.6 Sport [Nav] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 13703 Engine Size: 1586 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

2015 Suzuki Swift 1.6 Sport with Nav in black with low mileage, 13703 miles, Petrol, 5 Door,Insurance Group 19, 1 Previous Owner,Satellite Navigation - Full Colour,Climate Control,Air Conditioning,Keyless Entry System,Cruise Control,Xenon Headlamps,Automatic Headlamps,MP3 Connection,CD Player,Auxiliary Audio Connection,Bluetooth Telephone System,Rear Parking Sensors,Rear Isofix Seat Mounting System,Split Folding Rear Seat,Height Adjustable Driver's Seat,Electric Windows,Electrically Operated & Folding Door Mirrors,Remote Locking,Headlamp Wash,Multi-function Steering Wheel,Adjustable Steering Column,Trip Computer,Power Steering,Photographs of actual car. The car is physically on site & available to test drive today. ), New MOT & Service, Promotional offer free 2nd Year MOT.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319683
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Suzuki > Swift
  • Derivative
    Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    13703 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1586
  • Engine Model
    1586
Email Dealer >>

Ensign Garage Ltd
SA11HS,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport [Nav]

    Swift

    £9,695
    United Kingdom
  • SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport [Nav] 3dr

    Swift

    £13,000
    Gateshead , Tyne and Wear
  • SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 VVT Sport

    Swift

    £2,990
    Brough , East Yorkshire
  • SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport 5dr

    Swift

    £8,795
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • SUZUKI SWIFT Sport 3dr Manual

    Swift

    £9,450
    , Surrey
  • SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport [Nav] 3dr

    Swift

    £10,495
    Watford , Hertfordshire
  • SUZUKI SWIFT 3Dr 1.6 Sport SAT NAV + DAB

    Swift

    £8,995
    United Kingdom
  • SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport [Nav] 5dr

    Swift

    £12,499
    Huddersfield , West Yorkshire
  • SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT

    Swift

    £11,799
    Grimsby , Lincolnshire
  • SUZUKI SWIFT SPORT

    Swift

    £12,000
    Grimsby , Lincolnshire