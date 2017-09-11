SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport [Nav]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SUZUKI Model: SWIFT Trim: 1.6 Sport [Nav] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 13703 Engine Size: 1586 Ext Color: BLACK
2015 Suzuki Swift 1.6 Sport with Nav in black with low mileage, 13703 miles, Petrol, 5 Door,Insurance Group 19, 1 Previous Owner,Satellite Navigation - Full Colour,Climate Control,Air Conditioning,Keyless Entry System,Cruise Control,Xenon Headlamps,Automatic Headlamps,MP3 Connection,CD Player,Auxiliary Audio Connection,Bluetooth Telephone System,Rear Parking Sensors,Rear Isofix Seat Mounting System,Split Folding Rear Seat,Height Adjustable Driver's Seat,Electric Windows,Electrically Operated & Folding Door Mirrors,Remote Locking,Headlamp Wash,Multi-function Steering Wheel,Adjustable Steering Column,Trip Computer,Power Steering,Photographs of actual car. The car is physically on site & available to test drive today. ), New MOT & Service, Promotional offer free 2nd Year MOT.
Ensign Garage Ltd
SA11HS,
United Kingdom
