SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport [Nav] 5dr

£8,498
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SUZUKI Model: SWIFT Trim: 1.6 Sport [Nav] 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 15374 Engine Size: 1586 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Cruise control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Trip computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323170
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Suzuki > Swift
  • Derivative
    Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    15374 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1586
  • Engine Model
    1586
Arnold Clark Volvo/Skoda (Inverness)
Inverness, IV11RY, Highland
United Kingdom

