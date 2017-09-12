loading Loading please wait....
SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport [nav] 3Dr Petrol Hatchback

£7,599
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SUZUKI Model: SWIFT Trim: 1.6 Sport [nav] 3Dr Petrol Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 34025 Engine Size: 1586 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, 1 Owner, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Rear wiper, ABS+EBD+Brake assist, Voice recognition and microphone, Cruise control, Remote fuel cap release, Door ajar warning lamp, Electric door mirrors, Steering wheel audio controls, Body colour sill covers...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322852
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Suzuki > Swift
  • Derivative
    Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    34025 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1586
  • Engine Model
    1586
Vertu Honda Nottingham
Nottingham, NG72PT, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

