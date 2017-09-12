loading Loading please wait....
SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (+Nav) (147 g/km, 134 bhp)

£13,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SUZUKI Model: SWIFT Trim: 1.6 Sport Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (+Nav) (147 g/km, 134 bhp) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 4 Engine Size: 1586 Ext Color: White

Accessories

White, 1 owner, Metallic Paint, Anti - Lock Brake System (ABS) Brake Assist Function, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Engine Start Button, Heated Rear Screen, Body Coloured Bumpers, Digital Clock, Front Accessory Socket, Drivers Seat Height Adjuster, 16in Alloy Wheels, Immobiliser, 4 Speakers 2 Tweeters, Drivers Airbag, Green - Tinted Glass and Privacy Glass, Automatic Air Conditioning, Tilt and Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel, Head Restraints Front/Rear, Side and Curtain Airbags, Front Passenger Airbag with Deactivation System, Outside Temperature Display, Electric Front/Rear Windows w. Drivers Side Auto-Down, DAB Digital Radio, Electrically Adjustable and Heated Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Childproof Rear Door Locks, Power Steering, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Rear Wiper with Intermittent, Flat Tyre Repair Kit, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, Bluetooth Integrated into Audio Unit (Voice Activated with Music Streaming Capability), Front Sport Seats, Centre Console with Storage, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Front Fog Lamps, Front Sun Visors with Vanity mirrors, Radio, MP3 / WMA Compatible CD Tuner, USB Socket, Deadlocks, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Upholstery - Cloth, Cruise Control, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Drivers Knee Airbag, Remote Central Door Locking, LED Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, High Mounted Stop Lamp, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD). 5 seats, Contact our team today on 0191 401 8253, 13,500

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323473
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Suzuki > Swift
  • Derivative
    Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1586
  • Engine Model
    1586
Stoneacre Durham
Brandon, DH78AB, Durham
United Kingdom

