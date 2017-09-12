loading Loading please wait....
SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (+Nav) (147 g/km, 134 bhp)

£12,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SUZUKI Model: SWIFT Trim: 1.6 Sport Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (+Nav) (147 g/km, 134 bhp) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 3 Engine Size: 1586 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, 1 owner, Metallic Paint, Front Accessory Socket, Navigation System, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, LED Daytime Running Lights, Deadlocks, Radio, MP3 / WMA Compatible CD Tuner, USB Socket, Immobiliser, Rear Wiper with Intermittent, Electrically Adjustable and Heated Door Mirrors, Green - Tinted Glass and Privacy Glass, Flat Tyre Repair Kit, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Engine Start Button, Digital Clock, High Mounted Stop Lamp, Heated Rear Screen, Childproof Rear Door Locks, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Front Sport Seats, Electric Front Windows with Drivers Side Auto - Down, Automatic Air Conditioning, Upholstery - Cloth, Bluetooth Integrated into Audio Unit (Voice Activated with Music Streaming Capability), Drivers Seat Height Adjuster, Front Fog Lamps, Outside Temperature Display, DAB Digital Radio, 4 Speakers 2 Tweeters, Tilt and Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel, Body Coloured Bumpers, Keyless Entry, Head Restraints Front/Rear, Cruise Control, Centre Console with Storage, Front Passenger Airbag with Deactivation System, Drivers Knee Airbag, Remote Central Door Locking, Anti - Lock Brake System (ABS) Brake Assist Function, Drivers Airbag, 16in Alloy Wheels, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Front Sun Visors with Vanity mirrors, Side and Curtain Airbags, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Power Steering. 5 seats, Contact our team today on 0191 401 8253, 12,995

  • Ad ID
    323474
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Suzuki > Swift
  • Derivative
    Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1586
  • Engine Model
    1586
Stoneacre Durham
Brandon, DH78AB, Durham
United Kingdom

