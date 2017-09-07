SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport 5dr Manual

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SUZUKI Model: SWIFT Trim: 1.6 Sport 5dr Manual Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 20703 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue
Bluetooth hands free telephone connection, Cruise control, Digital clock, Door ajar warning lamp, Fuel consumption screen, Lights on warning, Low fuel level warning light, Navigation System + DAB, Outside temperature display, PAS, Remote fuel cap release, Tachometer, Trip computer, Voice recognition and microphone, 2 speed wipers+intermittent wipe, Automatic headlamp levelling, Automatic headlights, Body colour door mirrors and handles, Body colour sill covers, Body colour tailgate spoiler, Body coloured bumpers, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Electric rear windows, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper, Roof spoiler, Tinted glass, 3 cupholders, 3 spoke leather covered steering wheel, Accessory socket, Bench folding rear seat, Centre console storage, Chrome inside door opener, Climate control, Cloth seat trim, Door pockets with bottle holder, Driver's footrest, Driver/passenger sunvisors with ticket holders + vanity mirrors, Front door pockets, Front head restraints, Front map light, Front sport seats, Front/rear assist grips, Gear shift indicator, Glovebox, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix, Luggage area lamp, Multifunction steering wheel, Passenger seat back pocket, Pollen filter, Rear headrests, Stainless steel pedals, Storage area with lid, Tilt/telescopic adjust steering wheel, Top tether
John Banks Suzuki
Ipswich, IP100DE, Suffolk
United Kingdom
Did you ever want a sports car? One that’s smaller, lighter and can fit ...