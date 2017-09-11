SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport 3dr (+Nav)

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SUZUKI Model: SWIFT Trim: 1.6 Sport 3dr (+Nav) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 9223 Engine Size: 1586 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Black, WE GIVE YOU MORE FOR YOUR CAR IN PART EXCHANGE THAN CAR BUYING WEBSITES, LOW MILLEAGE ,, 1 OWNER, FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 01322584799, 12 months warranty, 1 owner, Black Cloth interior, Navigation System, Automatic Air Conditioning, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control, Radio, MP3 / WMA Compatible CD Tuner, USB Socket, Green - Tinted Glass and Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Engine Start Button, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electric Front Windows with Drivers Side Auto - Down, Bluetooth Integrated into Audio Unit (Voice Activated with Music Streaming Capability), 16in Alloy Wheels, Child locks & Isofix system, Electrically Adjustable and Heated Door Mirrors, Immobiliser, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Auto Lights & Wipers. 5 seats, 8,995
G & M Motors
Gravesend, DA122PP, Kent
United Kingdom
Did you ever want a sports car? One that’s smaller, lighter and can fit ...