SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: SUZUKI Model: SWIFT Trim: 1.6 Sport 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 67491 Engine Size: 1586 Ext Color: Bright Red

Full Service History, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, USB Connectivity, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Front Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit, Other Models Available

  • Ad ID
    412987
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Suzuki > Swift
  • Derivative
    Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67491 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1586
  • Engine Model
    1586
