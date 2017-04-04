SUZUKI SWIFT 1.6 Sport 3dr

Accessories

Metallic Black, 2 x original remote keys, AFTER MARKET DAB FITTED, VERY VERY CLEAN CAR,, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alloy Wheels (17in), Tinted Glass (All Round), Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Alarm, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers, Clock, Centre Console, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, External Temperature Display, Electronic Stability Programme, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Cup Holder, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote central locking, Headlight Elevation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Speakers, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio), Steering Wheel Leather, Seat Height Adjustment, Third Brake Light, Traction control, Power Socket. 5 seats, M & T motor company located in Newbury, use RG14 2AE for sat nav, open 7 days a week, all cars supplied fully valeted, new or min 8 month MOT, HPI checked with print out upon request & 3/6/12/24 month warranty available on request, part exchange welcome we will consider all cars, vans, bikes, all major cards acccepted, finance is now available., 6,490 p/x welcome