1965 Sunbeam Tiger Mk. I

1965 Sunbeam Tiger Mark 1 s/n B9470052LRXEFE Black with Black Interior Carroll Shelby is credited with some of the most important sports cars ever built. Yet the AC Cobra was not the only British donor car to be powered by a performance V8 engine. The Sunbeam Tiger provided enthusiasts a superb chassis (modified by legendary Ken Miles), a performance 260 Ford V8 engine, and contemporary styling afforded by the Sunbeam Alpine. The first Tiger was constructed by Shelby, but later refined for production albeit in England, resulting in just over 7000 examples being constructed between 1964 and 1967. The Tiger was not only a refined and cleverly manufactured sports car, it proved to be highly capable in racing trim including three Tigers constructed for Le Mans, an endless series of successful Rally cars, and competitive privateer race cars both in the US and UK. This particular car is a nicely prepared example boasting only three owners, two of which previously owned the car and returned again. The original owner, John Bartok purchased the car in late 1964, believing it to have been the first Tiger sold in Northern California. Bartok owned the car until 1972 then sold it to Richard Tre