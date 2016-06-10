Subaru > BRZ

Variant name:I SE LUX ,Derivative:MK1 (BZ) ,Variant: I SE LUX 2.0L 200BHP 2DR, RWD, Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Radio/CD Player, Electric Windows
Cruise control,Electric power steering,Trip computer,6 speakers,Aux input,iPod connection,Radio/CD,USB connection,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Body colour door mirrors,Electric folding door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Heated door mirrors,LED daytime running lights,Xenon headlights,2 Isofix seat anchors,Alcantara/leather upholstery,Dual zone automatic air conditioning,Front sport seats,Heated front seats,Height adjustable drivers seat,Leather gear knob,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,3x3 point rear seatbelts,ABS + traction control,Active front headrests,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Side airbags,Alarm,Immobiliser,Keyless smart entry with push button start,Limited slip differential,SVDC - Subaru Vehicle Dynamics Control,17" alloy wheels,Tyre repair kit
77-87 London Road,Dunstable,
LU6 3DT
United Kingdom
Oct 28, 2016
Aug 5, 2016