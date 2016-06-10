loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:I SE LUX ,Derivative:MK1 (BZ) ,Variant: I SE LUX 2.0L 200BHP 2DR, RWD, Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Radio/CD Player, Electric Windows

Cruise control,Electric power steering,Trip computer,6 speakers,Aux input,iPod connection,Radio/CD,USB connection,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Body colour door mirrors,Electric folding door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Heated door mirrors,LED daytime running lights,Xenon headlights,2 Isofix seat anchors,Alcantara/leather upholstery,Dual zone automatic air conditioning,Front sport seats,Heated front seats,Height adjustable drivers seat,Leather gear knob,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,3x3 point rear seatbelts,ABS + traction control,Active front headrests,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Side airbags,Alarm,Immobiliser,Keyless smart entry with push button start,Limited slip differential,SVDC - Subaru Vehicle Dynamics Control,17" alloy wheels,Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    416975
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > BRZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    CE14DYD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    38456 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
77-87 London Road,Dunstable,
LU6 3DT
United Kingdom

