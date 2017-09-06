Sunbeam Talbot Alpine - Reserved

car description

£39,950 Originally registered as OGK 5, our early Alpine 1 was exported in July 1953, and returned to the UK in August of the same year. Little is known of the car’s earlier history, aside from it was barn stored in the mid 1960’s and did not re-emerge until 2001. It was pictured in Classic & Car Mart Finds and Discoveries in June 2002. On sale the number was retained by the previous owner, and the Alpine was allocated AAS 378, which it carries today. Following the sale the car was subject to both a mechanical and bodywork restoration with a new interior being fitted at the same time. The works carried out at the time are detailed within the history file together with invoices and bills from 2001 onwards. Very recently the car has been through our workshops were work to the suspension and steering has been carried out. On checking the MOT records, the Alpine has only covered just under 3500 miles since recovered in 2001. An older restoration, providing a very usable car, in very good condition. Mechanically the car has been well looked after, cosmetically the interior was replaced when the car was last restored. History file containing as found pictures, together with bills and inv