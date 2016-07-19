Sunbeam - Alpine V Series - 1967

car description

Sunbeam Alpine V Series from 1967 in good condition.It reads 7798 km, non-verifiable since it has no maintenance/service book. It was imported from EE.UU. and is approved and registered as historical vehicle in Spain.It is equipped with a 1725 1.7 l engine with Holbay cylinder head, it reaches 140 hp. 4-speed manual gearbox without overdrive. Cabrio bodywork which includes a detachable hardtop in good condition and black black canvas soft top in good general condition (except for a small scratch, photos attached). Mechanics working properly and it will be delivered with revised leves and with a valid vehicle inspection if it is sold in Spain. The metal sheet and paintwork are in good condition, it has no damage or dents, except for the chrome fronts that have some flaws (pictures attached). The interiors are also in good condition, including the seats, ceiling and panels.The vehicle can be seen and collected in Ibi (Alicante), Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted. In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.