Sunbeam Alpine Cabriolet 1967

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Sunbeam Alpine MK55 1967 in beautiful restored condition The Alpine is a 2 seat convertible, built by Sunbeam between 1953 et 1975. This car is a 1967 Sunbeam Alpine of the 5th generation (SeriesV). The paint is Carnival Red (code 39) and the interior is black, a very beautiful and sporty combination. The car is in a beautiful and well restored condition. The car has the original 1725 CC 92 HP engine. This in combination with less than 1000 kg and the manual gearbox makes it a marvelous driving car. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.