loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Sunbeam Alpine Cabriolet 1967

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Sunbeam Alpine MK55 1967 in beautiful restored condition The Alpine is a 2 seat convertible, built by Sunbeam between 1953 et 1975. This car is a 1967 Sunbeam Alpine of the 5th generation (SeriesV). The paint is Carnival Red (code 39) and the interior is black, a very beautiful and sporty combination. The car is in a beautiful and well restored condition. The car has the original 1725 CC 92 HP engine. This in combination with less than 1000 kg and the manual gearbox makes it a marvelous driving car. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive sunbeam alpine convertible 1967 red manual restored

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306629
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Sunbeam > Alpine
  • Year
    1967
Email Dealer >>

Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed