Sunbeam - Alpine - 1967

car description

DETAILS- Inspection valid: none- Number plates and documents: English- Engine: 1725 cc - 100 CV- Underbody conditions: very neatDESCRIPTIONMechanics fully revised a few years ago, after the purchase in England. Body completely repainted, new seats (aftermarket of the time), Kent camshaft, 4-speed gearbox + overdrive. 5 vintage alloy Minilite rims. A rollbar cage is included but it is not mounted. The brakes need to be checked because the car has been standing still for 1 year. The vehicle history is not available. I bought the car 10 years ago and since then I’ve driven it from time to time to go to the beach or the lake. English number plates and documents. It is possible to keep the English registration with an English workshop address or use the documentation to register the car in Italy.Note: brakes to be checkedThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sesto San Giovanni (MI), Italy.