loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Sunbeam - Alpine - 1967

Compare this car
View Auction
€15,900 - €20,670 (£14,484.90 - £18,830.37)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DETAILS- Inspection valid: none- Number plates and documents: English- Engine: 1725 cc - 100 CV- Underbody conditions: very neatDESCRIPTIONMechanics fully revised a few years ago, after the purchase in England. Body completely repainted, new seats (aftermarket of the time), Kent camshaft, 4-speed gearbox + overdrive. 5 vintage alloy Minilite rims. A rollbar cage is included but it is not mounted. The brakes need to be checked because the car has been standing still for 1 year. The vehicle history is not available. I bought the car 10 years ago and since then I’ve driven it from time to time to go to the beach or the lake. English number plates and documents. It is possible to keep the English registration with an English workshop address or use the documentation to register the car in Italy.Note: brakes to be checkedThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sesto San Giovanni (MI), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305224
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Sunbeam > Alpine
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Sunbeam - Alpine - 1967

    Sunbeam Alpine

    €15,900 - €20,670 est. (£14,484.90 - £18,830.37 est.)
    London , London