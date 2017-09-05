Variant name:TYPE UK ,Derivative:ST7 ,Variant: TYPE UK 305 PS 7k Starlink used Subaru wrx sti for sale in Chelmsford braintree essex
Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Digital radio,Radio/CD,USB/iPod interface,Electric door mirrors,Headlight washers,Heated door mirrors,Space saver spare wheel,Front fog lights,Climate control,Folding rear seats,Front electric windows,Front head restraints,Height adjustable drivers seat,Rear electric windows,Rear headrests,Sports seats,Steering wheel reach adjustment,Steering wheel rake adjustment,Pearlescent Paint,3x3 point rear seat belts,ABS,Drivers airbag,ESP,Isofix child seat anchor points,Passenger airbag,Side airbags,Tyre pressure monitor,Traction control,Remote central locking,Immobiliser,Alarm, Scorpion tracker System,Warranty,Partial leather seat trim,Alloy wheels
Perkins Garages,Rayne Braintree,Dunmow Road
CM77 6SA,
United Kingdom
Introduced in 1992, the Subaru Impreza range would have gone down in his...
Pikes Peak ‘Race to the Clouds’ hillclimb is known as one of the toughes...