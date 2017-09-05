loading Loading please wait....
Subaru WRX STI

£25,995
car description

Variant name:TYPE UK ,Derivative:ST7 ,Variant: TYPE UK 305 PS 7k Starlink used Subaru wrx sti for sale in Chelmsford braintree essex

Accessories

Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Digital radio,Radio/CD,USB/iPod interface,Electric door mirrors,Headlight washers,Heated door mirrors,Space saver spare wheel,Front fog lights,Climate control,Folding rear seats,Front electric windows,Front head restraints,Height adjustable drivers seat,Rear electric windows,Rear headrests,Sports seats,Steering wheel reach adjustment,Steering wheel rake adjustment,Pearlescent Paint,3x3 point rear seat belts,ABS,Drivers airbag,ESP,Isofix child seat anchor points,Passenger airbag,Side airbags,Tyre pressure monitor,Traction control,Remote central locking,Immobiliser,Alarm, Scorpion tracker System,Warranty,Partial leather seat trim,Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310455
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > WRX STI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    BJ17YDR
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    6870 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Perkins Garages,Rayne Braintree,Dunmow Road
CM77 6SA,
United Kingdom

