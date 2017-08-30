loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Subaru WRX STI

Compare this car
£23,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:TYPE UK ,Derivative:ST7 ,Variant: 2016 16 Subaru WRX 2.5 Litre AWD 300 BHP STI Type UK Symetrica New Model We are extremely proud to be able to offer this brand new model, low mileage, 1 owner from new 16 Reg Subaru WRX STI Type UK 2.5 Litre Symetrica 300BHP AWD 4 door saloon which has been fully maintained and cared for by the main dealers and is finished in white with contrasting black & red leather and alcantara upholstery. Specification includes 18" alloys, privacy glass, touch screen media, SI drive system, DAB, bluetooth, all wheel drive technology, 4 way exhaust, APP connectivity, carbon fibre interior, c diff selector and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better value example on the market so call now for more information!

Accessories

One Owner From New, 2 Keys, Full Subaru Service History, Black & Red Leather & Alcantara Upholstery, 18" Anthracite Alloy Wheels, Remainder Of Manufacturer Warranty, 4 Way Exhaust System, Privacy Glass, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Push Button Start/Stop, Touch Screen Media System, CD Stereo System, DAB Radio, AWD All Wheel Drive Technology, SI Drive Selector, Dual USB In, Aux In, App Connectivity - Mirror Link, Voice Activation Commands, Bluetooth Technology, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays, Alcantara Centre Armrest, Alcantara Door Card Panels & Armrests, Leather STI Steering Wheel, Contrast Red Stitching, C Diff Selector, STI Sports Seats, Silver Interior Inlays, Chrome Interior Handles, Isofix Child Seat Prep, Dual Zone Heating System, Auto Climate Control, Air Con, Full Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, Aluminium Pedals, Dual Drinks Holders, On Board Trip Computer, 3 Spoke Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Driver & Passenger Airbags, Black Callipers, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles Mirrors Spoiler Roof Fin & Bonnet Intake, Integrated Indicators, High Vis Stop Lamp, Headlamp Washers, Foglights, Black Grille, PAS, ABS, DRL, HID Xenon Lights, Rear Moulded Diffuser, Standard Manufacturer Spec, 300 BHP, Outstanding Performance

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308769
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > WRX STI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    L222JOH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    13819 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Email Dealer >>

237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed