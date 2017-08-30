Variant name:TYPE UK ,Derivative:ST7 ,Variant: 2016 16 Subaru WRX 2.5 Litre AWD 300 BHP STI Type UK Symetrica New Model We are extremely proud to be able to offer this brand new model, low mileage, 1 owner from new 16 Reg Subaru WRX STI Type UK 2.5 Litre Symetrica 300BHP AWD 4 door saloon which has been fully maintained and cared for by the main dealers and is finished in white with contrasting black & red leather and alcantara upholstery. Specification includes 18" alloys, privacy glass, touch screen media, SI drive system, DAB, bluetooth, all wheel drive technology, 4 way exhaust, APP connectivity, carbon fibre interior, c diff selector and much more. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better value example on the market so call now for more information!
One Owner From New, 2 Keys, Full Subaru Service History, Black & Red Leather & Alcantara Upholstery, 18" Anthracite Alloy Wheels, Remainder Of Manufacturer Warranty, 4 Way Exhaust System, Privacy Glass, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Push Button Start/Stop, Touch Screen Media System, CD Stereo System, DAB Radio, AWD All Wheel Drive Technology, SI Drive Selector, Dual USB In, Aux In, App Connectivity - Mirror Link, Voice Activation Commands, Bluetooth Technology, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays, Alcantara Centre Armrest, Alcantara Door Card Panels & Armrests, Leather STI Steering Wheel, Contrast Red Stitching, C Diff Selector, STI Sports Seats, Silver Interior Inlays, Chrome Interior Handles, Isofix Child Seat Prep, Dual Zone Heating System, Auto Climate Control, Air Con, Full Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, Aluminium Pedals, Dual Drinks Holders, On Board Trip Computer, 3 Spoke Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Driver & Passenger Airbags, Black Callipers, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles Mirrors Spoiler Roof Fin & Bonnet Intake, Integrated Indicators, High Vis Stop Lamp, Headlamp Washers, Foglights, Black Grille, PAS, ABS, DRL, HID Xenon Lights, Rear Moulded Diffuser, Standard Manufacturer Spec, 300 BHP, Outstanding Performance
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB,
United Kingdom
Introduced in 1992, the Subaru Impreza range would have gone down in his...
Pikes Peak ‘Race to the Clouds’ hillclimb is known as one of the toughes...