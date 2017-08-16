loading Loading please wait....
Subaru WRX STI

£24,999
car description

Variant name:Wrx Sti Saloon WRX STi Type UK ,Derivative:WRX STi Type UK ,Variant: Type UK

Accessories

Bluetooth system, Cruise control, Electric boot release, Interior fuel flap release, Multi function display, Speed sensitive power steering, Trip computer, 6 speakers, Auxiliary socket for external MP3 player, Radio/CD + MP3, Starlink infotainment system with 7 inch color display audio system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB/iPod connection, Boot spoiler, Colour coded bumpers, Colour coded door handles, Colour coded door mirrors, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors, Follow me home headlights, Front and rear electric windows, Front fog lamps, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, LED Headlights, LED tail lights, One touch facility on driver's window, Pop-up headlamp washers, Rear diffuser, Rear privacy glass, Shark fin roof aerial, Side sill spoilers, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes x2, Variable intermittent front wash/wipe, Windscreen wiper de-icer, 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Air filter, Alcantara/leather upholstery, Aluminium pedals, Boot lamp, Driver/passenger vanity mirrors with covers, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front centre console with armrest, storage + dual cupholders, Front door pockets with bottle holders, Front head restraints, Front map reading lights, Illuminated centre tray, Isofix child seat attachment, Leather gearknob and handbrake lever, Leather steering wheel with red stitching, Rear door pockets with bottle holders, Rear headrests, Rear passenger heating ducts, Rear window demister, Recaro front sports seats with red stitching, Seat back pockets, Stainless steel door sills, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Two 12V accessory power outlets, ABS/EBD, Brembo brakes, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Drivers knee airbag, Emergency brake assist, Front side airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, Hill start assist, Passenger seatbelt warning indicator, Rear child proof door locks, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Keyless entry, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Remote Thatcham Cat 1 alarm/immobiliser, Satellite security tracking system, Sports suspension, SVDC - Subaru Vehicle Dynamics Control, Carbon interior trim, 18" gunmetal alloy wheels, Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304465
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > WRX STI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    VA16GTZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5002 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Pershore Road,Pershore,
WR7 4RD,
United Kingdom

