SUBARU WRX STI 2.5 TYPE UK

£22,379
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SUBARU Model: WRX STI Trim: 2.5 TYPE UK Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 12769 Engine Size: 2457 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Part Leather/Alcantara Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Climate Control Keyless Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Privacy Glass Front Fog Lights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Remote Boot Release Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter Pearlescent Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321591
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > WRX STI
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12769 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2457
  • Engine Model
    2457
Tustain Motors Alnwick
Alnwick, NE662JH, Northumberland
United Kingdom

