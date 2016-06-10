loading Loading please wait....
SUBARU WRX STI 2.5 STI TYPE UK

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SUBARU Model: WRX STI Trim: 2.5 STI TYPE UK Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 3485 Engine Size: 2457 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive,Automatic Air Conditioning,Alarm,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Remote Central Door Locking,Headlamp Wash,Electronic Stability Programme,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Immobiliser,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Whiplash Protection System,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Gear Knob Leather,Six Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Seats Sports,On-Board Monitor,Power-Assisted Steering,Seats Split Rear,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Tracker,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Radio/CD,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Cup Holder,Driver Air Bag Knee,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Power Socket,Hill Holder,LED Lights Exterior Lighting,Map Interior Lights,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Space Saver Spare Wheel,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather/Suede interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413827
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > WRX STI
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3485 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2457
  • Engine Model
    2457
£27,888

West Way Manchester
Manchester, M126JZ, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

