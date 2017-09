SUBARU WRX STI 2.5 STI TYPE -UK AWD 300 BHP

Accessories

ONLY 1 FORMER KEEPER FROM NEW BE QUICK!! FACTORY FITTED PIONEER SAT NAV FITTED, BLACK LEATHER RECARO BUCKET SEATS, STUNNING SERVICE HISTORY, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREP, SUN PROTECTION / PRIVACY GLASS, KEYLESS GO, USB / IPOD CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC FOLD AWAY MIRRORS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, INCREDIBLE VERY RARE EXAMPLE, EXCEPTIONAL VALUE FOR MONEY, EARLY VIEWING IS ESSENTIAL TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT, VERY BEST COLOUR COMBINATION, COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY INCLUDED, FREE 12 MONTH AA COVER, STUNNING SHOWROOM CONDITION, MUST BE SEEN NOT TO BE MISSED, FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY, BE VERY QUICK THIS GEM WILL SOON GO!, VIEW MORE PICS ON OUR WEBSITE, PLEASE CALL FOR FULL SPEC, SIMPLY STUNNING! Every effort has been made to ensure the Vehicle details are correct, however errors may occur please check details with our Sales Team before visiting,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child Locks - Manual, Climate Control, Clock - Digital, Computer - Driver Information System, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Pearlescent Paint, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Side Protection Mouldings, Speakers - Ten, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Telephone, Upholstery Cloth/Leather