SUBARU IMPREZA WRX-STI TYPE UK PRODRIVE STYLE 2002

£3,950
car description

2002 02;;****************PART EXCHANGE TO CLEAR**************;;Met Blue with Black Cloth - Enthusiast previous keeper spent approx GBP 4,000 in last 3 years! Modified to 330 bhp. Full decat stainless steel exhaust. Roger Clark manifold. Aircon removed to improve engine performance.BC coilovers. Set up for 'Fast Road'. EBC brakes from Scooby World. Widetrack spacers. Two timing belt changes., Next MOT due 18/12/2017, Last serviced on 19/12/2016 at 113,091 miles, Full service history.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305565
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/08/2017
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Derivative
    STI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    115000 mi
  • Owners
    9
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.994
  • Engine Model
    WRX-STI TYPE UK PRODRIVE STYLE
Monkton Combe Garage, Warminster Road, Bath
Bath, BA2 7HY, Somerset
United Kingdom

