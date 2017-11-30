SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI TYPE UK CAR FULL SERVICE HISTORY 2008

car description

;Description [ Change ];Buy with confidence from the UK's Biggest JAP Performance seller/specialists.!! ;;First of all don't forget to look on our website for up to 80 pics of this car to show its quality and detail.;;We are the market leaders in selling MINT and rare examples and this is no exception, the paintwork is superb throughout with no scuffs or fading etc;;Comes with the factory fitted Aero Package.;;The mechanicals of this car are stock and its running stock boost. ;;Extras on this car include;New BC Coilover Suspension allround;;Servicing detaila are as follows;;pre sales service @ 0 miles on 27/08/2008;Full service @11321 miles on 15/02/2010;Full service @ 28867 miles on 29/03/2012;Full service @ 44658 miles on 22/10/2013;Full Service @ 49983 miles on 06/03/2014;Timing belt done @ 49985 miles on 05/06/2014;Interim service @56678 miles on 23/03/2015;Service plus brake discs+pads @ 62669 miles on 11/02/2016;Oil service @ 68758 miles on 05 10 /2016;Oil service @ ;;The car drives totally perfect in all gears with it boosting well through all gears;;We have over 80 pictures of this car on our website please don't hesitate to have a look and we can send more if you require