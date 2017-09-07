loading Loading please wait....
SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI TYPE -UK AWD 2012

£14,990
car description

PERRIN REAR BOOT SPOILER, PRO R EXHAUST, 18" GREY STI ALLOYS, HELLA SUPERTONE HORN KIT, 4 BRAND NEW TYRES, 2 KEYS, 6 SERVICES, Next MOT due 04/03/2018, Climate Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Computer (Driver Information System), Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3), Alloy Wheels (18in), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Power-Assisted Steering, Radio, Remote central locking. 5 seats, Black.;;OWN FOR GBP 299 X 60 MONTHS WITH ONLY GBP 500 DEPOSIT - SUBJECT TO STATUS PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS.;;FAMILY RUN BUSINESS SINCE 1974.;;For more information, to check availability or to arrange a viewing please call 07973 321469.;;Competitive finance and PCP rates available call for a quote, GBP 14,990;;PLEASE CHECK OUR LATEST REVIEWS: http://www.autotrader.co.uk/services/car-dealers/uk/east-midlands/nottinghamshire/mansfield/clements-quality-cars-mansfield-dpp-18070/reviews/true

Accessories

ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Driver Airbag Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows HPI Clear Immobiliser Power Assisted Steering Spoiler Tinted Windows

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310839
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/09/2017
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Derivative
    STI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.457
  • Engine Model
    WRX STI TYPE -UK AWD
Central Drive, Shirebrook, Mansfield
Mansfield, NG20 8BA, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

