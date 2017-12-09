SUBARU IMPREZA WRX S 2010

car description

2 Owner SUBURU IMPREZA WRX S in great condition which benefits from Full Main Dealer Service History and has a MOT till November 2018. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 1 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Nuneaton is open 7 days a week. The majority of our vehicles qualify for the same day delivery service, finance can usually be arranged within an hour or you can apply online by visiting the vehicle directly on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk, then go to the finance section at the bottom of the page. Our vehicles are price checked daily nationwide, so you don’t have to. Nuneaton Car Sales is an AA accredited dealer giving you extra piece of mind. ;;SERVICE HISTORY;06/12/2011 6288 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;30/11/2012 10555 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;19/11/2013 16422 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;13/03/2014 24905 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;01/08/2014 38047 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;19/02/2015 49005 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;07/08/2015 61963 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;01/12/2015 73146 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;02/03/2016 80399 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;05/07/2016 89787 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;17/10/2016 96627 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU;06/11/2017 119566 MILES CROSS ROADS SUBURU