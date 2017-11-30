SUBARU IMPREZA WR1 Only 49,000 miles FSSH 1 of 500 made Absolutely Stunning Rare Car 2004

car description

Finished in Metallic Ice Blue with Only 49,000 miles and Full Subaru Service History with Services at 1159 miles, 5024 miles, 10098 miles, 11609 miles, 14883 miles, 18656 miles, 23777 miles, 27742 miles, 28870 miles ( Cambelt ), 31602 miles, 36198 miles, 41646 miles, 45966 miles, 49190 miles and 49316 miles including Cambelt. Sports Seats, 18" Alloys with Pirelli Tryes All Round, Adjustable Differential, 6 Speed, Electric Windows, Remote Alarm and Central Locking, Stereo + CD, Original WR1 Tax Disc Holder and WR1 Mats. Rare car being 1 of 500 made and in Absolutely Stunning Condition. UK Supplied with Full Book Pack, Service Invoices, Old MOTs and Spare Key