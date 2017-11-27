loading Loading please wait....
SUBARU IMPREZA R SPORT 2006

car description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY (11 STAMPS) - CAM-BELT AT 56000 MILES - SPARE KEY - NEW SERVICE AND MOT -, Upgrades - FLIP UP DVD - MEDIA CENTRE, HILL ASSIST, Next MOT due 14/11/2018, Last serviced on 09/11/2017 at 81,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (16in). 5 seats, Blue, Viewing by Appointment -Warranties Available - Finance Available,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409307
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/11/2017
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.994
  • Engine Model
    R SPORT
£3,250

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, 1 SORREL CLOSE, WATERLOOVILLE,
PO7 8PF
United Kingdom

