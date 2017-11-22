SUBARU IMPREZA R 2008

car description

Chris Noyland Bill Rhodes Ltd are delighted to offer you this Subaru Impreza R finished in Silver Metallic with Grey Cloth interior. ;;Specification includes, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Tyre condition New, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (15in). 5 seats, Silver, ;;Chris Noyland Bill Rhodes Ltd has been established for over 25 years. We pride ourselves on giving a reliable and affordable service, based on quality and care for our customers. All vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available. Please call Neil Rhodes for immediate attention