SUBARU IMPREZA R 2008

Chris Noyland Bill Rhodes Ltd are delighted to offer you this Subaru Impreza R finished in Silver Metallic with Grey Cloth interior. ;;Specification includes, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Tyre condition New, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (15in). 5 seats, Silver, ;;Chris Noyland Bill Rhodes Ltd has been established for over 25 years. We pride ourselves on giving a reliable and affordable service, based on quality and care for our customers. All vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available. Please call Neil Rhodes for immediate attention

  • Ad ID
    403605
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/11/2017
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.498
  • Engine Model
    R
£3,295

Chris Noyland Bill Rhodes Limited, Markham Terrace, Broadfield Road, Heeley, Sheffield, , ,
S8 0XT
United Kingdom

