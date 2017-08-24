loading Loading please wait....
Subaru Impreza

£8,450
Excellent LOW RATE FINANCE to suit every body., When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, PX & Finance a pleasure, please just ask!!, Debit and Credit cards welcome, 1% Charge, 4x4 Immaculate Black Metallic with as new trendy Black and Charcoal Grey sports seats. JUST 1 LADY OWNER with FULL SERVICE HISTORY. Spec includes: 6 speed gearbox, heated front seats, ice cold auto air-con, cruise control, xenon head lights with power jet wash system, remote locking with 2 keys, excellent alloy wheels, electric folding mirrors, 4 electric windows, C.D. with Mp3 and auxiliary connections, seat height and steering column adjustment, A.B.S. braking system, traction control Etc. Truly lovely condition and excellent value. Sold with full workshop check and new M.O.T., This car is superb

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1998
BP Station
Portsmouth, Hampshire
United Kingdom

