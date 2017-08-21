car description

Alloy wheels, Main dealer service history Over 70 Used Vehicles In Stock,Visit our Website For a Great Selection Of Used Cars,We Review Our Car Prices Regularly To Give You The Customer The Best Possible Deal..Subaru Impreza 2.0 WRX AWD Turbo 5dr Sportswagen Manual In Silver,Screen Price Includes Parts & Labour WARRANTY,LIFETIME WARRANTYS AVAILABLE FROM £199**THIS CAR QUALIFIES FOR OUR TOTAL CARE PACK**All Our Vehicles Are HPI Checked.**SPECIAL OFFER** WILLIAMS Synthetic Paint Protection Only £100 When Purchased With a 12 Month Warranty**As We Are Part Of AA Cars This Vehicle Comes With a Full AA History Check & 12 Months AA Breakdown Cover.PLEASE NOTE:Please Call Before Travelling As The Vehicle You Are Looking At May Be At Our Other Site., Friendly Family Run Business Established For Over 18 Years With Over 70 Used Vehicles In Stock.