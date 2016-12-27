Subaru > Impreza

Variant name:RX ,Derivative:MK3 (GH) ,Variant: 2.0 RX 1 Previous Owner
Electric boot release,Interior fuel flap release,Navigation system with touch screen,On board computer,Outside temperature gauge,Quartz digital clock,Speed sensitive power steering,Trip computer,10 speakers,Auxiliary socket for MP3/ Video,RDS stereo radio/MP3/WMA with CD/DVD,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,Automatic intermittent rear wash/wipe,Chromed exhaust muffler,Collapsible windscreen wipers,Colour coded bumpers,Colour coded door handles,Colour coded door mirrors,Electric folding and heated door mirrors,Electronic headlamp levelling,Front and rear electric windows,Front lip spoiler,Front projector fog lamps,Pop-up headlamp washers,Rear privacy glass,Rear roof spoiler,Rear under-floor diffuser,Side sill spoilers,Smoked black headlamp surrounds,Sports grey front grille,Variable intermittent front wash/wipe,Windscreen wiper de-icer,Xenon headlights,2 bag hooks in luggage compartment,4 cargo area tie down loops,60/40 split folding rear seat,Auto climate controlled air conditioning,Boot lamp,Cloth trim,Driver seat height/tilt adjustment,Front console cup holders,Front head restraints,Front sports seats,Height adjustable front seatbelts with pre-tensioners + clamp,Isofix child seat attachment,Leather gear lever,Leather gearknob,Leather steering wheel,Map reading lights,Rear headrests,Rear window demister,Removable retractable security cover,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,ABS/EBD,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Emergency brake assist,Front side airbags,Hill start assist,Rear child proof door locks,Three 3 point rear seatbelts,Keyless smart entry with push button start,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking + deadlocks,Remote Thatcham Cat 1 alarm/immobiliser,SVDC - Subaru Vehicle Dynamics Control,17" alloy wheels,Space saver spare wheel
