Subaru > Impreza

car description

4x4 PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS AT OUR BARRINGTON SITE NEAR BURFORD, OX18 4TN, 01451 844271.VERY NICE TIDY IMPREZA AWD ESTATE WHICH BOASTS NOT ONLY A LOW MILEAGE, BUT ALSO A FULL SERVICE HISTORY COMPRISING OF 11 STAMPS IN THE SERVICE BOOK TO VERIFY THE MILES. VERY TIDY THROUGHOUT, LOOKS TO HAVE HAD A FAIRLY EASY LIFE FROM NEW. DRIVES WELL, HPI CLEAR AND MOT'D UNTIL NEXT SEPTEMBER SO READY TO GO. FANTASTIC VALUE FOR MONEY 4WD ESTATE WITH LOTS OF LIFE LEFT IN IT AT THIS MILEAGE. WE OFFER FULL DEALER FACILITIES INCLUDING PART EXCHANGE, FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AND AA BACKED WARRANTIES. PLEASE TELEPHONE 01451 844271.