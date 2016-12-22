loading Loading please wait....
Subaru Impreza

£7,495
car description

Variant name:2.0D RC HATCHBACK ,Derivative:MK3 (GH) ,Variant: D RC

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive,Automatic Air Conditioning,Alarm,17In Alloy Wheels,Remote Central Door Locking,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Immobiliser,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Front Fog Lights,Audio/Cruise Control Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Seats Split Rear,Tachometer,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Radio/CD,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Repair Kit,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222033
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    OY09CEU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    36669 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2009
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Markyate Road,Luton,Slip End
LU1 4BU,
United Kingdom

