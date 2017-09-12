SUBARU IMPREZA 2.5 WRX STI 330S

Accessories

ONLY 1 OWNER FROM NEW, SUBARU MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, BLACK LEATHER RECARO BUCKET SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN SAT NAV, PRODRIVE EXHAUST, SUN PROTECTION / PRIVACY GLASS, KEYLESS ENTRY & START, XENON HEADLIGHTS, A/C, ELECTRIC FOLD AWAY MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, INCREDIBLE VERY RARE HIGH SPEC EXAMPLE, EXCEPTIONAL VALUE FOR MONEY, EARLY VIEWING IS ESSENTIAL TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT, VERY BEST COLOUR COMBINATION, COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY INCLUDED, FREE 12 MONTH AA COVER, STUNNING SHOWROOM CONDITION, MUST BE SEEN NOT TO BE MISSED, FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY, BE VERY QUICK THIS GEM WILL SOON GO!, VIEW MORE PICS ON OUR WEBSITE, PLEASE CALL FOR FULL SPEC, SIMPLY STUNNING! Every effort has been made to ensure the Vehicle details are correct, however errors may occur please check details with our Sales Team before visiting,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child Locks - Manual, Climate Control, Clock - Digital, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Side Protection Mouldings, Speakers - Ten, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Cruise Control, Tachometer, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass - Rear Windows, Upholstery Leather, Windscreen Wiper